The Big 10 Championship game will be decided inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday night.
The top team in the country, No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, will play visitor in the Big 10 Championship game against their rival, the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers. The Buckeyes sit at 12-0 in their dominant run this season, defeating both Penn State and Michigan in the past two weeks to put an emphasis on their dominance.
The Badgers showed promising signs this season with wins over Michigan and Minnesota, but it was their two losses that derailed their College Football Playoff hopes.
In their one meeting earlier in the season, Ohio State crushed Wisconsin, winning 38-7 in a game where Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields accounted for three touchdowns.
Here’s how to watch Ohio State-Wisconsin:
When: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | FOX Sports GO
Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images