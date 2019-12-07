Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A bit of normalcy is returning to the Boston Bruins lineup.

After shuffling the lines during Tuesday’s win over the Carolina Hurricanes and keeping them that way Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks, Bruce Cassidy will put things back to as close to normal when the B’s host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at TD Garden.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak will be reunited on the first line, with David Krejci between them, resulting in a Jake DeBrusk-Charlie Coyle-Danton Heinen second line. The usual fourth line of Joakim Nordstrom, Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner will get back together, as well. Brett Ritchie is expected to resume playing, so he’ll go on the third line with Par Lindholm and Anders Bjork.

The defensive pairings are expected to remain the same, with John Moore sticking in the lineup over Connor Clifton.

Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins and will be opposed by Philipp Grubauer.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (20-3-6)

Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen

Anders Bjork–Par Lindholm–Brett Ritchie

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

John Moore–Matt Grzelcyk

Jaroslav Halak

COLORADO AVALANCHE (18-8-2)

Mikko Rantanen–Nathan MacKinnon–Joonas Donskoi

Gabriel Landeskog–J.T. Compher–Andre Burakovsky

Matt Nieto–Pierre-Edouard Bellemare–Valeri Nichushkin

Vladislav Kamenev–Tyson Jost–T.J. Tynan

Ryan Graves–Cale Makar

Nikita Zadorov–Samuel Girard

Mark Barberio–Ian Cole

Philipp Grubauer

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images