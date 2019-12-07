A bit of normalcy is returning to the Boston Bruins lineup.
After shuffling the lines during Tuesday’s win over the Carolina Hurricanes and keeping them that way Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks, Bruce Cassidy will put things back to as close to normal when the B’s host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at TD Garden.
Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak will be reunited on the first line, with David Krejci between them, resulting in a Jake DeBrusk-Charlie Coyle-Danton Heinen second line. The usual fourth line of Joakim Nordstrom, Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner will get back together, as well. Brett Ritchie is expected to resume playing, so he’ll go on the third line with Par Lindholm and Anders Bjork.
The defensive pairings are expected to remain the same, with John Moore sticking in the lineup over Connor Clifton.
Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins and will be opposed by Philipp Grubauer.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (20-3-6)
Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen
Anders Bjork–Par Lindholm–Brett Ritchie
Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
John Moore–Matt Grzelcyk
Jaroslav Halak
COLORADO AVALANCHE (18-8-2)
Mikko Rantanen–Nathan MacKinnon–Joonas Donskoi
Gabriel Landeskog–J.T. Compher–Andre Burakovsky
Matt Nieto–Pierre-Edouard Bellemare–Valeri Nichushkin
Vladislav Kamenev–Tyson Jost–T.J. Tynan
Ryan Graves–Cale Makar
Nikita Zadorov–Samuel Girard
Mark Barberio–Ian Cole
Philipp Grubauer
