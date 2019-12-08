Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two NFC South rivals are set to go head-to-head Sunday as they prepare for the future.

The Carolina Panthers travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers fired head coach Ron Rivera and now will go the rest of the season figuring out who is going to stick for next year’s team. They are coming off an ugly loss to the Redskins in Week 13, losing 29-21 to Washington and moving to 5-7 on the season.

The Falcons sit at 3-9 on the year after losing a close on to the New Orleans Saints in primetime on Thanksgiving by a score of 26-18.

Here’s how to watch Panthers vs Falcons online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images