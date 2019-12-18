Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It really is so, so hard to take Chris Simms seriously.

Simms and fellow ProFootballTalk personality Mike Florio offered their all-time quarterback rankings Tuesday morning, and the results were just plain horrible. While Florio’s list is undeniably bad, what Simms pumped out is an indefensible trainwreck.

Take a look:

We discussed where Drew Brees lands on the all-time QB list on @PFT_Live. Here are our top 10s. pic.twitter.com/PwzpWqVzZE — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 17, 2019

We’re not going to waste too much time ripping these lists apart, because the stupidity speaks for itself. All we’ll say is 1.) Lol at ranking Aaron Rodgers and John Elway ahead of Tom Brady, and 2.) You can’t have the kind of indoor/outdoor splits that Brees has and be the fifth-best quarterback of all time.

Whatever, Simms gonna Simms.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images