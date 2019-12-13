Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cyrus Jones’ tenure with the New England Patriots didn’t go as planned, but the second-round pick had quite a scare earlier this week.

Jones, now with the Denver Broncos, underwent open-heart surgery to repair an anomalous coronary artery, which causes an artery to grow in the wrong place, according to The Baltimore Sun. The 26-year-old shared an Instagram post regarding the situation, thanking everyone for their prayers and support.

“When I say failure is not an option, it’s a prayer, an affirmation and an acknowledgment,” Jones wrote in the post. “God has brought my family and I this far, so much joy and so many blessings. This is just another opportunity for God to manifest in my life so that I can be an example of what faith with work can truly do. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with prayers and support. I Love and Appreciate you all!”

Jones played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2018-2019 after being cut by the Patriots. He was waived by Baltimore on Nov. 12 before being picked up by the Broncos. Denver has placed him on the non-football injury list.

The Alabama product served primarily as a return man for New England and Baltimore.

