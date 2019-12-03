Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England has been wallopped by one nasty snowstorm over the last three days, impacting players on one local team in more ways than one.

The Patriots arrived home from Houston early Monday, and were met with a fresh coating of snow on the ground. But while some players enjoyed the new snowpack on their single day off this week, others weren’t so thrilled.

Check it out:

That time of year in New England ⛄#Patriots players spend their off day in the snow. pic.twitter.com/VXFgoQ01uQ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 3, 2019

Clearly, opinions are mixed here.

The Patriots are back in action Sunday when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. Kick-off is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

