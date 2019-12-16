Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another Victory Monday calls for another Tom Brady victory tweet.

The Patriots quarterback took to Twitter on Monday evening for the 11th time this season to celebrate New England’s 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The W moved the Pats to 11-3 as they prepare to take on the playoff-bound Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

Brady kept it short and sweet this week, telling his followers it was, “Great to win yesterday. Now we gotta win at home. Finish strong. Coming quick, short week. We’ll see you Saturday.”

New England has a chance to clinch the AFC East with a win Saturday. But even in the case of a loss, the division still will belong to the Patriots with a Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images