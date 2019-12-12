Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Things started well for the United States in Day 1 at the Presidents Cup. It was all downhill from there.

Playing captain Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas coasted to a 4 and 3 win for Team USA in Match 1, but the international squad stormed back to win the remaining five matches, putting the U.S. in a sizable 4-1 hole entering the second day of competition.

After the internationals’ domination in fourball play, Thursday (or Friday, in Australia) brings foursome matchups. Woods again will pair up with Thomas for the day’s penultimate matchup vs. Ben An and Hideki Matsuyama, as the Americans look to claw back.

Here’s how to watch Day 2 of the Presidents Cup.

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | Golf Channel | PGA Tour Live

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images