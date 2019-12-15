The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams appear to be heading in different directions, but both have a lot on the line Sunday in Texas.

The Cowboys are in the midst of a battle with the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East that it seems no one wants to win. Dallas is looking to put the an end to their three-game losing streak and somehow keep pace with Philly in the East.

The Rams, meanwhile, are finally healthy and have put an early-season funk behind them, but is it too late? LA has won two in a row and is hoping to force its way into the playoff picture, but with five losses in a loaded NFC, the margin for error is already very thin.

Here’s how to watch Rams-Cowboys.

When: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images