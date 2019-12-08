The Week 14 matchup set to take place at New Era Field on Sunday probably didn’t turn many heads when the NFL schedule was released, but here we are.

Boasting an impressive, albeit surprising, 9-3 record, the Buffalo Bills are set to host the AFC’s top team, the 10-2 Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills, despite some offensive shortcomings, are just a game out of first place in the AFC East, but similarly to the New England Patriots, the Bills’ schedule has been soft this season. Because of that, this meeting against Lamar Jackson and Co. will go a long way in determining just how skilled Buffalo is on both sides of the ball.

Here’s how to watch Ravens-Bills.

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images