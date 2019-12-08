Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Indianapolis Colts need a win in the worst way, and they’ll try to right the ship in front of a giant pirate ship this weekend.

Losers of three straight and on the cusp of falling completely out of playoff contention, the Colts will try to save their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs, while technically still in the hunt, are looking for positives to build on for 2020.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Colts-Bucs game online:

Start time: Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images