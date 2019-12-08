Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One of the best teams in the NFL will welcome one of the bottom feeders Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers will play host to the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are riding high after a dominant win over the New York Giants in Week 13 to move their record to 9-3 on the season.

The Redskins may have something in Dwayne Haskins after all, as the rookie led them to a win over the Carolina Panthers last week to get them their third win on the season.

This should be a one-sided game, but the running game of the Redskins could help change that possibility against a porous Packers front seven.

Here’s how to watch Redskins vs Packers online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images