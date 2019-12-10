Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For New England Patriots fans, few people are more hated than Bob Kravitz.

Kravitz, of course, broke the Deflategate story while working for the Indianapolis Star in 2015. Many pointed to the timing of Kravitz’s report, as well some additional context, as evidence of an inside job, that the Colts and the NFL set a trap for the Patriots.

Either way, he’s not somebody Patriots fans like to hear from.

Alas, Kravitz couldn’t help but chime in on the Patriots’ latest cheating scandal, which includes accusations of credentialed film crew members illegally taping the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline Sunday afternoon. However, his tweet might make even the most stubborn of Patriots fans laugh a little bit.

Take a look:

I had nothing to do with it. Just so we’re all clear. https://t.co/ncoD8F3kJf — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) December 10, 2019

Not bad, Bob.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images