All will continue to be well for Liverpool FC if it handles its business in Austria.

Liverpool will visit Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday at Salzburg Stadium in their final UEFA Champions League Group E game. Liverpool enters the contest in first place with 10 points, and Salzburg is in third place with seven points.

The Reds must avoid defeat in order to clinch a spot in the Round of 16. Should they lose to Salzburg, the Reds will hope fourth-place Genk beats second-place Napoli in its Group E finale.

Salzburg never has beaten an English club, and Liverpool’s Champions League title defense will remain on course as long as that trend continues.

Here’s how to watch Salzburg versus Liverpool.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: TNT; TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com