As we wait for more details to emerge from the latest New England Patriots controversy, Shannon Sharpe is making one thing clear: If the allegations against the Pats are true, Bill Belichick should be fired.

The Cincinnati Bengals allege that Patriots representatives, from the press box, filmed their sideline during their game against the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday. The Patriots have attempted to get out in front of the allegations, saying that they made the Browns aware that independent contractors would be filming a Patriots scout for a documentary, but that they did not inform Cincy.

Given past accusations of cheating against the Patriots, many have been quick to start claiming this is another chapter in New England’s book of shadiness. And Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” Sharpe uncorked his take that Belichick should be canned if he was involved in making the filming happen.

“This is a bad look, but let me tell you what should happen. If it is proven that they taped this, Coach Belichick has got to go,” Sharpe said, as seen in a since-deleted tweet posted by the “Undisputed” Twitter account. “(If he acknowledges involvement), and there’s no way to say he did not, he’s got to go. Mr. Kraft won’t fire him, but the NFL should remove him. This is a terrible look given that you’ve already lost draft picks, the team was fined 500 thousand and you did it again? You know you can’t tape the sideline or the coaches.”

This might be a bit strong of a reaction, but it’s probably only the beginning of these kinds of takes.

