So, when is the other shoe going to drop in the latest “cheating” scandal involving the New England Patriots.

As you surely know by now, the Cincinnati Bengals reportedly believe the Patriots had somebody illegally taping their sidelines during Sunday’s game in Cleveland. The Patriots since have accepted responsibility and admitted there was a rules violation, but the team, including Bill Belichick, insist they did not do so knowingly, instead putting the blame on a member of the “Do Your Job” film crew.

Barring the release of new, relevant information, the next step is for the NFL to share its ruling. And, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, a decision could arrive “soon,” albeit under one condition.

Here’s what Rapoport said during an appearance Tuesday on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe”:

.@RapSheet tells us he expects the league to have a ruling on the Patriots-Bengals taping incident soon, especially if there's nothing nefarious at play. "I think this will be handled pretty quickly." — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) December 10, 2019

The longer this story lingers, the more likely it is the NFL believes the Patriots truly were up to no good at Sunday’s game between the Bengals and Browns.

Either way, this is the last thing the Patriots or their fans want to be dealing with.

