Two AFC South teams go head-to-head this weekend looking to further their playoff chances.

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome their division rival, the Tennessee Titans, to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Colts are in the midst of a tough stretch, losing three of their last four, including last Thursday night as they fell to the Houston Texans, dropping to 6-5 on the season.

The Titans, on the other hand, are one of the hottest teams in the league, winning four of their last five after placing Ryan Tannehill under center. They decimated their division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Week 12 42-20, also leaving them with a 6-5 record.

This game can go a long way in deciding the AFC playoff picture.

Here’s how to watch Titans vs Colts online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images