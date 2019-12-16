Tom Brady stepping down as co-chair of Best Buddies is yet another sign the Patriots quarterback’s days in New England are numbered, right?

Perhaps, but don’t expect that kind of admission from Brady anytime soon. In fact, the 42-year-old has a perfectly good explanation for reducing the role he held within the Boston-based charity for the past 16 years.

From his WEEI interview Monday morning:

“The summer just ends up being a very busy time and my kids are getting older and we have so many different things taking us in different directions. I’m always going to support Best Buddies. Anthony (Shriver) knows that. I’m a huge advocate of what they do, so it’s just more of a timing thing than anything. I’m still going to be working with Best Buddies and it’s just passing the torch to the next generation that’s gotta carry it for a long time. People who do that type of work in the community, you have to be very, the tradition has to carry on. If you let it go by the wayside — certainly nobody’s going to do that — but Anthony, what he’s created with Best Buddies and the lives he’s transformed has been amazing. I was so lucky to be a part of it and I still will be part of it, just in a different way. Jayson Tatum and Jules will do a great job moving forward, so it’s nice to be able to pass the torch to them.”

Make of that what you will.

Whether Brady’s Patriots career ends after this season remains to be seen. For now, he and the Patriots focus on Saturday’s pivotal matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images