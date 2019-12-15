Rob Gronkowski’s latest Instagram gave many of his former teammates, including Tom Brady, a serious case of the feels.
In case you missed it, Gronkowski recently was named to the NFL’s 100 All-Time Team, a reveal which included a pretty amazing story from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Understandably excited by the honor, Gronkowski took to Instagram to thank his teammates, coaches and everybody else who helped make his incredible career possible.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
After 9 years of Gronk spikes, championships, and a trophy dent, it’s an incredible honor to be recognized as a @NFL Top 100 Player. I worked hard, tried to get even better, and most importantly had fun while doing it. Shout-out to my teammates and coaches, we are all champions together 👊🏼
Good stuff.
Here’s Brady’s comment:
Brady and the Patriots are set to face the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. Considering the current state of New England’s offense, Brady likely wishes Gronkowski was preparing for Week 15 rather than firing off Instagrams.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images