Rob Gronkowski’s latest Instagram gave many of his former teammates, including Tom Brady, a serious case of the feels.

In case you missed it, Gronkowski recently was named to the NFL’s 100 All-Time Team, a reveal which included a pretty amazing story from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Understandably excited by the honor, Gronkowski took to Instagram to thank his teammates, coaches and everybody else who helped make his incredible career possible.

Take a look:

Good stuff.

Here’s Brady’s comment:

Brady and the Patriots are set to face the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. Considering the current state of New England’s offense, Brady likely wishes Gronkowski was preparing for Week 15 rather than firing off Instagrams.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images