Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara and Brad Marchand have earned their place in

NHL Network reporter E.J. Hradek on Thursday included the Bruins trio in his NHL All-Decade Team for the 2010s. Chara was one of six defensemen Hradek selected, while Bergeron and Marchand were among 12 forwards.

Having won the Stanley Cup Final once and fallen at that last hurdle twice, the Bruins have been one of the NHL’s best teams in the soon-to-be-finished decade. Bergeron, Chara and Marchand have played key roles in the team’s success and racked up individual honors like the Selke Trophy, Norris Trophy and a host of NHL All-Star Game appearances in the process.

ESPN also recognized the Bruins trio Thursday on its “Top 100 NHL Players of the Decade” list, with Bergeron coming in seventh place, Chara in 24th and Marchand in 27th.

Given their standing in the Worldwide Leader’s pecking order, it’s no surprise they appeared on Hradek’s All-Decade team too.

