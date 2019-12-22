The Bruins have dropped eight of their last nine games, and will look to get back on track Monday night without its leading defenseman.

Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Sunday that Zdeno Chara has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. The blueliner is expected to have a scheduled follow-up procedure on his jaw, which he injured during the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Chara is expected to be good to go for Boston’s game against the Buffalo Sabres after the break on Dec. 27, per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty.

Puck drop for Monday’s game is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

