The Bruins have dropped eight of their last nine games, and will look to get back on track Monday night without its leading defenseman.

Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Sunday that Zdeno Chara has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. The blueliner is expected to have a scheduled follow-up procedure on his jaw, which he injured during the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy, there will likely be another tweak up front tomorrow against Washington. Zdeno Chara is out against Caps. Will have a scheduled follow-up procedure on his jaw. pic.twitter.com/l6hCmoHU4e — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 22, 2019

Chara is expected to be good to go for Boston’s game against the Buffalo Sabres after the break on Dec. 27, per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty.

Zdeno Chara is out tomorrow for the pre-Christmas finale against the Capitals for a scheduled procedure to address his broken jaw from last years Cup Final. He's expected to be ready for the Buffalo game right out of the break — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) December 22, 2019

Puck drop for Monday’s game is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images