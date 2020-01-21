Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers both have their eyes set on an NBA championship, and each team could use a point guard to help further their success.

Enter: Derrick Rose.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, both the Lakers and 76ers “have expressed interest” in the 31-year-old Detroit Pistons guard.

“With the rash of injuries the Pistons have endured and Rose playing well, the veteran guard last week asked for an extended role with more minutes, sources said,” Haynes wrote. “… Rose is happy with the Pistons and isn’t looking to be traded, sources said, but the decision is beyond his control. He has one more year at $7.6 million remaining on his contract.”

Rose certainly would help either team down the stretch. The veteran is averaging 18.3 points per game with 5.9 assists.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images