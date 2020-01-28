Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown has been freed from house arrest.

Next stop: NFL?

USA TODAY’s Josh Peter caught up with Brown outside the Broward County Courthouse on Tuesday, shortly after a Florida judge granted the free-agent wide receiver permission to travel within the United States while awaiting trial on charges he attacked a moving truck driver last week. Brown, who reportedly celebrated his freedom by blasting music from his Lamborghini while basking in the sun shirtless, confirmed he’s now looking toward resuming his football career.

“I’m going to make them proud, man,” Brown said, according to Peter, of the kids who look up to him. “I’m planning to come back to the NFL.”

This might be nothing more than a pipe dream for Brown, whose erratic off-the-field behavior could scare away teams this offseason. It’s also fair to wonder what ultimately will come of his current legal troubles or the NFL’s investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Either way, Brown is looking to move past last week’s incident, after which the 31-year-old was charged with burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

“I put myself in a bad predicament,” Brown told Peter. “I’m out of it now, man. Unfortunate situation, but we don’t make excuses and we’re going to make the best of it.”

So, does Brown really believe he can make it back to the NFL after a tumultuous 2019 in which the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers star was released by both the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots amid his unpredictable conduct?

“I think I’ve got a shot,” he said.

If nothing else, we’ll probably be able to follow the journey on social media, which Brown just can’t seem to stay away from nowadays.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images