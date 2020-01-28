It looks like Chiefs fans will have to wait for their quarterback to sign an extension to remain in Kansas City.

Owner Clark Hunt said while it’s a “priority” to keep Mahomes in red and white, but it doesn’t need to happen this offseason.

“There will be a right time sometime in the next 12 to 15 months to extend Patrick, and when I say right time, I mean right time for both the player and the club,” Hunt said in Florida, where the Chiefs are to prepare for Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN. “I don’t want to say necessarily it has to be this offseason, but I will say that it’s a priority to get him done.”

Mahomes’ rookie contract will expire at the end of next season, but Hunt is hopeful to have the 2017 first-round pick around for a long, long time.

“I hope Patrick is here for his entire career, and that’s going to be our goal,” he said.

Since 2017, Mahomes has gone 24-7-0 in the regular season and has thrown 76 touchdowns, 50 of them coming in 2018. And now he has a chance to lead his team to a Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images