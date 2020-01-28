Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics will look to vault back into the win column Tuesday night in South Beach.

Following a tough loss to the Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Boston will square off against the Miami Heat, who are on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Heat tallied a 21-point win over the interstate rival Orlando Magic at AmericanAirlines Arena on Monday.

This will mark the second meeting of the season between the Eastern Conference foes. The C’s cruised past the Heat at TD Garden back in early December despite a game-high 37 points from Jimmy Butler.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Heat online:

When: Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images