Tuesday night’s episode of “Inside the NBA” will be a tough one.

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson will be joined by a slew of former NBA stars to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash. The hour-long special will give way to the game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

Here’s how to watch Tuesday night’s “Inside the NBA” episode online:

When: Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images