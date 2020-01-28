Tuesday night’s episode of “Inside the NBA” will be a tough one.
Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson will be joined by a slew of former NBA stars to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash. The hour-long special will give way to the game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.
Here’s how to watch Tuesday night’s “Inside the NBA” episode online:
When: Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images