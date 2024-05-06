The Bruins and the Panthers will play Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

Boston looked a little different at morning skate in Florida than it did in Saturday night’s series finale against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The most noticeable change was the absence of Brandon Carlo, whose wife gave birth to their first son Monday morning. Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters he was “very hopeful” Carlo would be available for the opener, but he didn’t give a definitive statement on the defenseman’s status.

Up front, Patrick Brown took Jesper Boqvist’s spot on the fourth line in morning line rushes. Montgomery didn’t reveal if Brown was going to play in Game 1 but acknowledged the Bruins called up the veteran forward to help deal with their “bumps and bruises” as a team. Danton Heinen did not skate Monday morning, but general manager Don Sweeney said he is confident he’ll return “at some point” this series.

Much like Round 1, Montgomery kept his goalie plan close to the vest. But fresh off his brilliant Game 7 against Toronto, Jeremy Swayman was the first netminder off the ice for the B’s on Monday morning.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Panthers Game 1:

BRUINS (0-0)

BradMarchand–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha–Morgan Geekie–David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk–Trent Frederic–Justin Brazeau

John Beecher–Patrick Brown–Pat Maroon

Mason Lohrei–Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon–Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

PANTHERS (0-0)

Carter Verhaeghe–Aleksander Barkov–Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen–Anton Lundell–Sam Reinhart

Vladimir Tarasenko–Kevin Stenlund–Evan Rodrigues

Nick Cousins–Steven Lorentz–Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling–Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola–Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson–Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky