Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s clear to most that the ever-smiling Tacko Fall is a nice person.

But he will go to impressive lengths just to be nice.

The Boston Celtics’ 7-foot-5 big man did a sit-down interview with ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, which was released earlier in the week. The interview also came with some stories about Fall from his Celtics teammates, one of which was a great tale shared by Enes Kanter.

“I remember I went out to eat with him, and he was giving his phone number to just random people,” Kanter said. “I was like, ‘Tacko what are you doing, you can’t do that.’ And he said, ‘Oh they’re just nice people.’ I was like ‘Tacko, no.’

“People just love him, I think it’s just his personality, his character. There’s something magical about him.”

Yeah, Fall might be one of the only NBA players just handing out their phone number.

It’s hard not to root for the rookie, who is on a two-way deal that allows him to play in both the NBA and with the G League’s Maine Red Claws.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images