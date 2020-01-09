The biggest question heading into the NFL offseason is where Tom Brady will end up.

The New England Patriots quarterback is set to become a free agent when the new league year begins in March. Brady indicated he has “more to prove” in an Instagram post Wednesday, effectively insinuating he will return for a 21st season.

But where will that be, exactly?

Many have weighed in on the matter and Carson Palmer added his own take Wednesday during FOX Sports’ “First Things First.” The ex-NFL QB noted Brady needs more weapons around him because of his age.

“Tom Brady’s at a point in his career where he can’t throw the deep digs consistently, he can’t throw the deep square outs, the comebacks, all those routes that when you’re 28, 29, 32 you can complete them,” Palmer said. “That’s why he loved having Antonio Brown there. … Brady needs those easy completions, those third-down conversions … He doesn’t have the same zip on the ball and the same arm strength. … He needs more guys around him.

“At 42 you can still see Tom Brady being one of the better quarterbacks in the league with great talent around him. Without great talent around him he’s not the same Tom Brady we’re used to seeing.”

Palmer certainly has a point and it’s worth wondering if Brady could have done more had he had more weapons in his arsenal. But you can’t change the past and only time will tell where the QB will end up once the 2020 season kicks off.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images