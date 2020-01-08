It would be awfully tough for Patriots fans to see Tom Brady wearing a different uniform.

But having to watch New England go up against the future Hall of Fame quarterback twice in a season? Well, that just might be tortuous for the Foxboro Faithful.

That would be the reality if Brady heeds former Patriots teammate Tank Williams’ advice and takes his talents to South Beach this offseason. In fact, the ex-safety believes joining the upstart Dolphins would be the “smartest move” for Brady in free agency.

“The Dolphins already showed that they have the blueprint to beat Tommy Boy, but now if you go down to Miami, you play with Brian Flores, you’re basically playing with New England South,” Williams said on NBC Sports. “You have DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, all of these weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Defense is playing better and Xavien Howard didn’t even play the majority of the season. You have some draft picks in the first round. I think they can build a nice nucleus under them. I think Miami would be the smartest move for him and you get to play against the division you’ve played in your entire career.”

Williams makes some good points. The Patriots didn’t cruise to an AFC East title in 2019 as they have in seasons past, and it seems like we’re heading toward the division being up for grabs. This, of course, would be fast-tracked by Brady leaving New England, and Miami theoretically could enter the race with TB12 under center.

That said, the Dolphins might be too early in their rebuild for Brady’s liking. With several promising young players on both sides of the ball and a host of future assets, Miami’s future undoubtedly is bright. Brady almost certainly is looking to win now, though, and the Fins don’t seem poised to legitimately contend for a Super Bowl until at least a few more years.

There’s also a chance Brady doesn’t fit into the Dolphins’ plans, either. Miami is in prime position to draft its next franchise quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick this spring.

