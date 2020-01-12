Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sorry, Falcons. The football world never is going to let you live down your historic collapse.

Atlanta seemingly will always be the poster franchise for epic postseason meltdowns, as it’s still tough to comprehend how Matt Ryan and Co. squandered a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. That said, the Texans gave the Falcons a run for their money Sunday afternoon.

Houston came surging out of the gate in its divisional-round matchup with Kansas City, jumping out to a 24-0 lead just over four minutes into the action at Arrowhead Stadium. But in the blink of an eye, the Chiefs punched back and then some, ripping off four unanswered touchdowns to take a 28-24 lead into halftime.

Football fans were in disbelief over how the Texans blew their three-score lead, and the Falcons were lumped into many of the Twitter jokes at Houston’s expense.

The Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in a half. The Texans are about to blow a 24-0 lead in a quarter. — Faux John Madden (@FauxJohnMadden) January 12, 2020

Man, the Falcons didn’t even blow their lead that fast — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) January 12, 2020

Texans looking like the Falcons in the super bowl right now. pic.twitter.com/yQvCmeBIgj — J.Hobbs (@OfficerHobbs) January 12, 2020

The Texans with their best Falcons impression. — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) January 12, 2020

Falcons fans, don't read this This is 28-3 on 2x speed — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 12, 2020

Falcons Texans choking 20+ point leads

🤝 — B (@PapiGing) January 12, 2020

Yeah, that’s not a fraternity any team wants to be a part of.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images