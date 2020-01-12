Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Houston Texans raced out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead in Sunday’s divisional-round playoff matchup thanks in large part to the contributions of two former New England Patriots.

Five minutes in, linebacker Barkevious Mingo blocked a punt that teammate Lonnie Johnson returned for a touchdown, giving Houston an early 14-0 advantage over the heavily favored Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Eight minutes later, cornerback Keion Crossen pounced on a muffed punt by Tyreek Hill, giving the Texans possession at the Chiefs’ 6-yard line. Deshaun Watson found tight end Darren Fells in the end zone moments later to make it 21-0.

What a start for the @HoustonTexans. They come up with the loose ball on the punt! #WeAreTexans #NFLPlayoffs 📺: #HOUvsKC on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ytW9g3rQZM pic.twitter.com/jyBmkS69IL — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2020

Mingo and Crossen each played one season for the Patriots. The former was part of the 2016 team that won Super Bowl LI. The latter was on last year’s Super Bowl LIII squad. Neither had a significant defensive role with New England, but both were core special teamers.

The Texans also have several Patriots alums in leadership positions, including head coach Bill O’Brien, defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel, special teams coach Brad Seely and executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby.

A win over Kansas City would set up an AFC Championship showdown with a Tennessee Titans team that also has a strong New England influence (Mike Vrabel, Jon Robinson, Logan Ryan, etc.).

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images