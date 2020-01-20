Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Typically, players don commemorative hats and shirts following a major playoff victory.

But George Kittle made a different fashion selection following the San Francisco 49ers’ 37-20 defeat of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Kittle appeared at his postgame media availability wearing an autographed T-shirt that featured a photo of a shirtless Jimmy Garoppolo. And the running back’s explanation behind the wardrobe choice is pretty hilarious.

“So, you remember when Jimmy had a T-shirt of my face in his locker and he told everybody I sent it to him? I got this in my locker the same day, I just didn’t show you guys ’cause I was saving it for a special occasion,” Kittle said, via 95.7 The Game. “… He even signed it.”

George Kittle explains why he has a shirt with a shirtless Jimmy Garoppolo on it. #49ers 😂 pic.twitter.com/mXGyNNIiNk — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 20, 2020

Epic.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images