The San Francisco 49ers are Super Bowl LIV bound after dismantling Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Raheem Mostert had a monster game, while San Fran made a little history on its own after finishing 2018 with a 4-12 record.

But Kyle Shanahan also etched his name into the NFL history books.

Kyle Shanahan and his dad, longtime NFL Coach Dan Shanahan, became the first father-son duo to be the head coach of a team in the Super Bowl, per ESN’s Trey Wingo. Dan coached the Broncos to two Super Bowl titles over his 14-year career in Denver.

Now Kyle shifts his focus to the Kansas City Chiefs, who the 49ers will take on in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images