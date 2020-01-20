Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The San Francisco 49ers are Super Bowl LIV bound after dismantling Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Raheem Mostert had a monster game, while San Fran made a little history on its own after finishing 2018 with a 4-12 record.

But Kyle Shanahan also etched his name into the NFL history books.

Kyle Shanahan and his dad, longtime NFL Coach Dan Shanahan, became the first father-son duo to be the head coach of a team in the Super Bowl, per ESN’s Trey Wingo. Dan coached the Broncos to two Super Bowl titles over his 14-year career in Denver.

Congrats to the Shanahan family. With Kyle advancing to Super Bowl 54.. they become the 1st father son combo in NFL history to be head coaches of Super Bowl teams. Father Mike a two time winner as Denver’s head coach — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 20, 2020

Now Kyle shifts his focus to the Kansas City Chiefs, who the 49ers will take on in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images