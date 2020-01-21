Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In case you haven’t heard, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are headed to Super Bowl LIV.

And in case you also haven’t heard, Joe Montana played for both of those teams.

The ex-NFL quarterback spent 13 seasons under center in San Francisco before playing two years with the Chiefs. Some already are calling it the “Joe Montana Bowl.”

But Montana had been silent since both teams won its respective conference games Sunday, begging people to wonder who he would choose to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Until Monday, that is.

The Hall of Fame QB took to Twitter to give his prediction to “guarantee” a win for one of his former teams.

Check it out:

You heard from me first. I GUARANTEE my team will win the SUPER BOWL!! pic.twitter.com/WAndTV2hBN — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) January 20, 2020

Only time will tell which one of Montana’s teams will claim the title of NFL champions come Feb. 2 in Miami.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images