More details have emerged regarding the victims of a helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria.

The crash happened Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. as the occupants were traveling to a travel basketball game. Nine passengers were on board, including Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, according to the school.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli. He was a coach, a colleague, a mentor and a friend at OCC for 27 years. Read our full statement at https://t.co/ttTGWOZKnm pic.twitter.com/ch8ilLHHl4 — Orange Coast College (@orangecoast) January 26, 2020

John coached OCC for 27 years and led the Pirates to “numerous conference and state championship titles,” along with 700 career wins, according to the statement.

“We have lost a member of our OCC family, and our hearts are broken,” OCC President Angelica Suarez said in the statement. “Coach Altobelli was a giant on our campus – a beloved teacher, coach, colleague and friend. This is a tremendous loss for our campus community.”

John, 56, previously coached the Brewster White Caps of the Cape Cod Baseball League from 2012-14. The team released a statement after news confirmed the fatalities.

“We are heartbroken and shocked to learn that our former head coach, John Altobelli along with his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa passed away this morning in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

“John was our head coach in 2012-14, and his son JJ played for us too. JJ and his other daughter Alexis survive them. Our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported JJ is a scout for the Boston Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images