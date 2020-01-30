Julian Edelman will make an appearance during Super Bowl LIV after all.
The New England Patriots receiver apparently will star in a commercial scheduled to air just before kickoff of the Big Game. The ad appears to be related to the league’s “NFL 100” campaign.
Edelman on Thursday shared a preview of the commercial.
Take a look:
Former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola seemingly will star in the commercial, as well.
Check out this Instagram from Edelman:
Speaking of Amendola, the free agent wideout reportedly might come as a package deal with Tom Brady this offseason. He and Brady both are scheduled to become free agents March 18.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images