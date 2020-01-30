Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Lakers are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, three days after the two were killed in a helicopter crash.

Bryant spent his entire 20-season NBA career with the Lakers before retiring in 2016. L.A. raised both of his numbers, No. 8 and No. 24, into the rafters at Staples Center back in 2017.

News of Byrant’s death hit the L.A. community particularly hard. Fans have gathered outside Staples Center over the last 72 hours to honor the NBA legend that called their city home for two decades.

The Lakers honored Bryant’s legacy Wednesday with an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers. Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever.

“The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the families affected by this tragedy. To help, please visit MambaOnThree.org. For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.”

The Bryants were two of nine people killed in the accident in Calabasas, Calif.

