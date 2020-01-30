Things got heated between the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. And it carried over into postgame.

First, Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder got shoved by Elfrid Payton while attempting a 3-point shot. Benches cleared and some pushes and shoves were exchanged before the teams were separated.

Then after the Knicks lost 127-106, Marcus Morris took his frustrations out on Crowder, calling his game “soft” and adding that he’s “very woman-like.”

“He’s got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back the entire game,” he said, per the team. “… You just get tired of it. … It was very unprofessional. … His game is soft … very woman-like.”

You can watch his entire postgame comments below:

Morris since has apologized via Twitter, saying he has the “utmost respect for women.”

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images