Not excited for Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game?
LSU’s hype video might change that.
LSU will square off with defending champion Clemson in a battle of undefeateds. Ed Orgeron’s team reached the title contest by thrashing Oklahoma, while Dabo Swinney’s group hung on to take down Ohio State.
Prior to kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, LSU’s official Twitter account released a hype video for the ages. Narrated by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the two-minute clip will make you want to run through a brick wall.
Check it out:
I Remember Rock Bottom
That’s Why I Know Where I’m Going… So Let’s GEAUX pic.twitter.com/qkBpXpp15q
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 13, 2020
Kickoff for LSU-Clemson is set for 8 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images