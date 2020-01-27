Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (8:50 p.m.): Here’s the official statement from the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Ua41YrvTMZ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 27, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: No. 24 no longer will be worn by one NBA team.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced Sunday that the team will retire Kobe Bryant’s number, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, after the NBA legend and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash earlier that day.

“Our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,” Cuban said.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: "Our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick.” — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2020

Tributes to Bryant have been pouring in since news of his death broke Sunday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Hill/USA TODAY Images