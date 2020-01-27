UPDATE (8:50 p.m.): Here’s the official statement from the Dallas Mavericks.

ORIGINAL STORY: No. 24 no longer will be worn by one NBA team.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced Sunday that the team will retire Kobe Bryant’s number, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, after the NBA legend and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash earlier that day.

“Our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,” Cuban said.

Tributes to Bryant have been pouring in since news of his death broke Sunday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Hill/USA TODAY Images