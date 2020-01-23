Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick typically doesn’t like to offer anything of substance to the media.

Matt Patricia certainly learned and understood this over his 14-year stint in New England, and he went out of his way Wednesday to make sure he didn’t interfere with Belichick’s preference.

Patricia and Belichick both are down in Mobile, Ala., for this year’s Senior Bowl. The Detroit Lions head coach at one point was mic’d up during the event, and he issued a clear warning to Belichick before the two exchanged pleasantries.

“I’m mic’d, I’m mic’d, I’m mic’d, so don’t say anything,” Patricia said, as seen in a video shared by Pat McAfee. “I just wanted to say hi.”

Patricia also greeted Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who he couldn’t help but rib due to his shades.

“I mean, I couldn’t miss those sunglasses, though,” Patricia told McDaniels. “I saw those from like five miles away. That’s nice right there,”

You can watch it all unfold in the video here.

In actual Senior Bowl-related news, Patriots scouts reportedly have been “gushing” over an SMU wide receiver who could be a middle-round target for New England.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images