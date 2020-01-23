Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool’s march toward Premier League glory is set to wind through Wolves’ den.

The Reds will visit Wolves on Thursday in a Premier League Round 24 game. Liverpool is coasting atop the Premier League standings with 64 points after 22 games, while Wolves are in seventh place with 34 points after 23 games.

Liverpool is riding a 39-game unbeaten streak and will become just the fifth team in the history of English soccer’s top division to go 40 games without losing if it beats or draws against Wolves.

However, the hosts are no pushovers, as they have earned 24 points from games against the Premier League’s so-called “big six” teams since the start of the 2018-19 season. Just Liverpool and Manchester City have earned more points against big-six foes than Wolves during that time period.

Here’s how to watch Wolves versus Liverpool.

When: Thursday, Jan. 23, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images