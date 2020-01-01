Jason Garrett and the Cowboys appear to be at a crossroads.

The Dallas head coach met with team officials Tuesday but did not reach a resolution. The meeting reportedly last less than an hour.

Garrett’s firing certainly seemed like a sure thing, but team owner Jerry Jones said there’s no real timetable for a decision to be made. This, of course, puts a damper on Garrett trying to find new work should the Cowboys part ways with him.

But according to ESPN, another meeting has been scheduled between ownership and the 53-year-old for Thursday. This will be the third time the two sides will meet regarding Garrett’s future.

It hasn’t been the best nine-plus years for Garrett in Dallas, having only won two playoff games during his time as head coach. And it remains to be seen if he’ll still be at the helm come the fall.

It will be interesting to see what, if anything, comes of Thursday’s meeting. Who knows, maybe the third time will be the charm to come up with a decision?

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images