Tom Brady’s free agency has everyone trying to read the tea leaves. So, let’s get weird.

WEEI’s Greg Hill reported earlier this week that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bunchen, have moved their family into a new home in Greenwich, Conn. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran subsequently threw cold water on that rumor, saying there is no such home, but his colleague, Gary Tanguay, reignited the flame Thursday night on “Arbella Early Edition” by reporting the Brady bunch is looking to leave New England.

“I was told today by a source the family is planning to leave the area,” Tanguay said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “The priority this time is to let the kids finish school this year, then they’re gone.”

This obviously doesn’t mean Brady’s days with the Patriots are over. Tanguay’s report should be taken with a grain of salt, even though Brady’s home in Brookline, Mass., reportedly remains on the market. The rumor adds another wrinkle to the biggest storyline of the NFL offseason, though, and might create a little more angst among Pats fans hoping to see No. 12 return to New England for a 21st season.

Tanguay added Thursday that Brady is “embarrassed” by the number of NFL quarterbacks who make more money than him and has been fed up about it since before signing a new contract with New England prior to the 2019 season. Brady has long worked under team-friendly deals, so perhaps the six-time Super Bowl champion really would like to be compensated a bit more handsomely on the open market ahead of his age-43 campaign.

Whatever the case, Brady’s future with the Patriots has never been less certain. And until more legitimate, football-related reports begin to emerge about his intentions for 2020 and beyond, we’re left to digest weird real-estate hearsay — and things of that nature — in the hopes of figuring out whether he’ll be back with the only franchise he’s ever known once the dust settles.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images