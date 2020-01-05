Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You knew this was coming.

For years, talking heads across the country have predicted the downfall of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Maybe that finally came to fruition Saturday night, maybe it didn’t. Regardless, the Pats’ season ended at Gillette Stadium with a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the wild card round.

Once the result of the game seemed clear, and immediately after the game, noted Patriots detractors took a victory lap on Twitter — namely Nick Wright.

My bad, y’all… you guys were right. I gave the Patriots way too much credit all year. https://t.co/yV4qIz7xEl — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 5, 2020

The answer: A team that doesn’t make the 2nd round of the playoffs. https://t.co/NDR3CvWDvK — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 5, 2020

The territory: Home after Wild Card weekend. https://t.co/03KWlEzwZs — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 5, 2020

It’s so quiet in Foxborough right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on Tom Brady’s washed up @Patriots uniform. — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 5, 2020

6 Lombardi Trophies 8 Super Bowl Appearances 30 Playoff Wins 17 Division titles (11 in a row) THE EVIL EMPIRE IS FINALLY DEAD. #NEvsTEN pic.twitter.com/nPzajsmT3b — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) January 5, 2020

Well, everyone except Jason Whitlock.

I'm going to handle this victory with class. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 5, 2020

Certainly more of these tweets will pop up in the coming hours.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images