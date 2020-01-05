You knew this was coming.

For years, talking heads across the country have predicted the downfall of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Maybe that finally came to fruition Saturday night, maybe it didn’t. Regardless, the Pats’ season ended at Gillette Stadium with a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the wild card round.

Once the result of the game seemed clear, and immediately after the game, noted Patriots detractors took a victory lap on Twitter — namely Nick Wright.

Well, everyone except Jason Whitlock.

Certainly more of these tweets will pop up in the coming hours.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images