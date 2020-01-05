Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown has spoken.

You know the story by now. Brown was brought in by the New England Patriots at the beginning of the season following his brief, tumultuous stint with the Oakland Raiders.

He played one game and lasted 11 days with the Pats before getting cut, with allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, emerging against him during his time in New England.

The Patriots’ season ended Saturday night with a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium in the wild card round.

Shortly after the loss, Brown took what seems like a clear shot at the Pats.

Seeing the people who tried to hurt you fail is the best inner feeling ! Look at me now Godsplan — AB (@AB84) January 5, 2020

OK then.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images