Nick Wright surged to the top of the insufferable-sports-talking-head mountain last year. And, if his recent activity is any indication, Wright won’t be knocked from his perch anytime soon.

The “First Things First” co-host reacted to news of Julian Edelman’s arrest by comparing the New England Patriots wideout to Odell Beckham Jr. We’re not sure why this comparison needed to be made, but Wright attempted to make it nevertheless.

Wright said a lot about Edelman, but this take easily was the worst:

On one hand you’ve got a WR who has been suspended for PEDs and now been arrested. On the other hand you’ve got a far, far better WR who has never been in any off the field trouble whatsoever. Yet, the former is held up as being the paragon of a good teammate & professionalism. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 12, 2020

We’ll let the stupidity of that speak for itself.

In response to a fair point from Doug Gottlieb, Wright doubled down on his criticism of Edelman’s 2018 suspension for performance-enhancing substances.

I think by just glossing over the 4 GAME PED SUSPENSION for Edelman as an aside kind of proves my exact point. https://t.co/9UdMg2bpNG — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 12, 2020

We’d argue all PED suspensions in the NFL get glossed over (and perhaps rightfully so), but whatever.

Here’s one more dig at Edelman:

Healthy enough to jump up on the hood of somebody’s car, tho… https://t.co/oghj6MPel1 — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 12, 2020

We’re not sure why Wright is so obsessed with the Patriots, but his bizarre fascination is tough to watch.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images