Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Well, this isn’t good news for the New England Patriots.

According to the team, Patrick Chung is questionable to return to Saturday’s wild card game against the Titans at Gillette Stadium after sustaining an ankle injury just one play before Tennessee’s first-quarter touchdown. Chung was helped off the field after getting caught up in a dog pile around the 11-yard line.

(You can check out the play here, via NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.)

Terrence Brooks took Chung’s place and was immediately beaten by Anthony Firkser in the end zone.

This certainly isn’t an ideal situation for the Patriots, who already are without Jason McCourty.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images