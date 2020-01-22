Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“Dame Time” may be elevated to 24 hours.

Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard, the player behind the signature phrase “Dame Time,” set franchise records in points (61) and 3-pointers (11) during the team’s 129-124 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday. It prompted quite the response from the head honcho In Portland.

Portland mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted Tuesday that Lillard “deserves his own day after making history” after his epic performance on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Wheeler added, “We’ll make that happen.”

Lillard’s 61 points Monday were the most scored in a single game this season, and the most ever recorded on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Career-high ✔️

Franchise record in points ✔️

Francise record in 3-pointers ✔️

Most points scored in the NBA this season ✔️

Most points ever on #MLKDay ✔️@dame_lillard is SPECIAL pic.twitter.com/gdlSz6ASNP — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 21, 2020

Of course, if anyone on the Trailblazers deserves the one-day holiday named after them, it’s Lillard. An eight-year Trailblazer, the 29-year-old is the franchise’s leader in 3-pointers made, second in points scored and third in assists. He also holds the franchise’s top three scoring outputs with 61, 60 and 59 points.

Surely the holiday would have to be called, “Dame Day,” right?

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images